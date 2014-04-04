RBS appoints new finance chief from Credit Suisse

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed a new finance director, poaching Ewen Stevenson from Credit Suisse where he was co-head of investment banking for Europe the Middle East and Africa.

In a statement on Friday RBS said Stevenson has been appointed Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer at the lender, starting in the new role on May 19.

Stevenson’s career at Credit Suisse spanned 25 years and he was a senior member of the bank’s team advising the British government on its bailouts of RBS and Lloyds during the financial crisis. (Reporting by Chris Vellacott)