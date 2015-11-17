FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. pursuing criminal cases against RBS, JPMorgan executives-WSJ
November 17, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. pursuing criminal cases against RBS, JPMorgan executives-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are pursuing criminal cases against executives from the Royal Bank of Scotland Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co for allegedly selling flawed mortgage securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

People familiar with the probes said officials were trying to determine whether the bankers ignored warnings from associates that they were packing too many weak mortgages into investment offerings and whether they can prove that constituted fraud, the newspaper said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

