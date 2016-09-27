FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $1.1 bln to resolve U.S. regulator's mortgage case
September 27, 2016 / 10:35 PM / a year ago

Royal Bank of Scotland to pay $1.1 bln to resolve U.S. regulator's mortgage case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $1.1 billion to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, the U.S. National Credit Union Administration said on Tuesday.

The settlement brings the agency's recoveries against various banks to $4.3 billion in lawsuits over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

