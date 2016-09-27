Wells Fargo launches investigation into retail banking sales practices
Sept 27 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday that it had launched an independent investigation into the firm's retail banking sales practices.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will pay $1.1 billion to resolve a U.S. regulator's claims that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to credit unions that later failed, the U.S. National Credit Union Administration said on Tuesday.
The settlement brings the agency's recoveries against various banks to $4.3 billion in lawsuits over their sale of mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Independent directors of Wells Fargo conducting investigation of retail banking sales practices and related matters
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive John Cryan on Wednesday personally refuted a report over the lender having sought the assistance of the German government in settling a $14 billion U.S. demand, which on Monday saw its shares drop to a record-low.