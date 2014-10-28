FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-RBS names two managing directors to Asia Pacific Markets business
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 28, 2014 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-RBS names two managing directors to Asia Pacific Markets business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Plc said it appointed Colin Holdstock and Glen Goh as managing directors to its Asia Pacific Markets business, based in Singapore.

Holdstock will be the Asia Pacific head of cash and non-deliverable forwards (NDF), emerging markets short-term interest rate trading (STIRT) and currency options trading.

Holdstock joins from Nomura, where he was the head of FX Options for Asia ex-Japan since 2010.

Goh joins RBS as head of NDF and STIRT and will report to Holdstock.

Goh was previously deputy global head of Asian FX and global head of Asian NDF at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.