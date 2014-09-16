MOVES-RBS appoints head of global transaction services, Asia Pacific

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Plc (RBS) said it appointed Rohit Sawhney as head of global transaction services for Asia Pacific, with immediate effect.

Sawhney will be based in Singapore and will report to Carole Berndt, head of global transaction services and Pierre Ferland, head of corporate and institutional banking, Asia Pacific.

He was recently Asia Pacific head of RBS’s GTS financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions business.

Sawhney joins GTS’s senior leadership team as well as Corporate & Institutional Banking’s (CIB), Asia Pacific management committee.