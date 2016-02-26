URGENT-RBS reports full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) on Friday reported its eighth straight full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75 billion).

The loss was 43 percent smaller than the bank’s loss of 3.47 billion pounds for the previous year.

RBS, which has not turned a profit since its 2008 government bailout during the financial crisis, said its restructuring costs reached 2.9 billion pounds.

RBS’s conduct and litigation costs totalled 3.6 billion pounds.

Once, briefly, the world’s largest bank by assets, RBS has spent the eight years since its 45-billion-pound bailout cutting costs and reorganising its businesses.

Under Chief Executive Ross McEwan’s leadership, RBS has also been reducing its international businsses, abandoning the global ambitions it once held.

RBS is still 73 percent owned by the British government. ($1 = 0.7159 pounds)