FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
URGENT-RBS reports full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 26, 2016 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

URGENT-RBS reports full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) on Friday reported its eighth straight full-year loss of 1.97 billion pounds ($2.75 billion).

The loss was 43 percent smaller than the bank’s loss of 3.47 billion pounds for the previous year.

RBS, which has not turned a profit since its 2008 government bailout during the financial crisis, said its restructuring costs reached 2.9 billion pounds.

RBS’s conduct and litigation costs totalled 3.6 billion pounds.

Once, briefly, the world’s largest bank by assets, RBS has spent the eight years since its 45-billion-pound bailout cutting costs and reorganising its businesses.

Under Chief Executive Ross McEwan’s leadership, RBS has also been reducing its international businsses, abandoning the global ambitions it once held.

RBS is still 73 percent owned by the British government. ($1 = 0.7159 pounds)

Reporting by Lawrence White. Writing by Jane Merriman; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.