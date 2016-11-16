FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
REFILE-UKFI chairman sees RBS facing $5-12 bln settlement for U.S. RMBS case
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 16, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

REFILE-UKFI chairman sees RBS facing $5-12 bln settlement for U.S. RMBS case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiled to correct typographical error in spelling of name in second paragraph)

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland could face a settlement of $5 billion to $12 billion for mis-selling of mortgage-backed securities in the United States, a top government shareholder in the British lender told parliament on Wednesday.

"It could be $5 billion, it could be $12 billion, it could be more,' James Leigh-Pemberton, Chairman of UK Financial Investments, which manages the government's stake in RBS, told the Treasury Select Committee.

RBS, in common with other European lenders, faces a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over its role in selling the mortgage backed securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

Reporting By Lawrence White and Andrew MacAskill, editing by Huw Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.