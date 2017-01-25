FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
RBS to take another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling - Sky
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 7:55 PM / 7 months ago

RBS to take another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling - Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2jStQWD

Britain's Treasury and UK Financial Investments, which manages taxpayers' 72 percent stake in the bank, have been informed that RBS directors will discuss the move at a board meeting this week, Sky reported, citing unidentified sources.

A formal statement about the charge could come as soon as Thursday, Sky added.

It said the precise size of the provision was unclear, though it cited another source as saying it could be between $3 billion and $4 billion.

RBS declined to comment. The Treasury and UKFI could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.