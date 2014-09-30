FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS says releases 800 mln pounds from provision pot
#Market News
September 30, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

RBS says releases 800 mln pounds from provision pot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday it has cut how much money it sets aside to cover unwanted assets due to an improving economy, especially in Ireland

The bank, owned mostly by the UK government, said in a trading update that the third quarter saw continued improvement in economic conditions and asset prices.

RBS said it expects its “bad bank”, which holds the assets it no longer wants, will release about half a billion pounds of the money it had set aside.

Its Irish unit Ulster Bank will also release about 0.3 billion pounds in provisions in the third quarter.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
