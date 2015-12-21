FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Royal Bank of Scotland employee pleads guilty to securities fraud conspiracy
December 21, 2015 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Royal Bank of Scotland employee pleads guilty to securities fraud conspiracy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A bond trader pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to defraud Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc customers by misrepresenting the prices of bond transactions he and others handled for them in an effort to boost the bank’s profit.

Adam Siegel, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, for participating in a multimillion-dollar securities fraud scheme and agreed to cooperate in what prosecutors in a statement said was an ongoing investigation.

From 2008 to 2014, Siegel was co-head of U.S. asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities trading at RBS Securities Inc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)

