FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Caribbean orders fourth Oasis, world's biggest cruise ship
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Royal Caribbean orders fourth Oasis, world's biggest cruise ship

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 9 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean, the world’s second-largest cruise operator, has ordered its fourth Oasis-class vessel, the world’s biggest cruise ship, increasing its capital spending plans by $1.8 billion.

South Korea’s STX, which has built two of the 225,300 tonne vessels for Royal Caribbean and is working on a third, will build the new ship as well, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

With 16 decks and more than 2,700 passenger rooms, Oasis-class vessels can accommodate 6,300 passengers and almost 2,400 crew.

The firm did not disclose the vessel’s price but analysts estimate that its previous Oasis-class ships cost around $1.4 billion each. Royal Caribbean also said it now sees capital expenditure of $6.8 billion through 2018, up from an earlier guidance for $5 billion through 2017.

Royal Caribbean last month raised its earnings guidance on a strong rise in bookings, in a signal that the global cruise industry is slowly recovering from several lean years.

The vessel will be built by STX France, 66.6 percent-owned by STX and 33.3 percent by the French state.

The first two Oasis-class ships were built in Turku, Finland while the third vessel, two tonnes bigger than its sisters, is being built in Saint-Nazaire, France. It is scheduled for delivery in mid-2016. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.