UPDATE 1-Royal Caribbean forecast hurt by stiff competition, strong dollar
#Hot Stocks
October 23, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Royal Caribbean forecast hurt by stiff competition, strong dollar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast, details, shares)

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s second-largest cruise operator, forecast full-year profit below analysts’ estimates due to stiff competition in the Caribbean, its biggest market, and a stronger dollar.

Shares of the company, whose cruise lines include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruise, fell as much as 5 percent in early trading.

The company is struggling to boost sales in the Caribbean as smaller rivals such as Europe-based MSC Cruises offer customers packages as cheap as $199 for a seven-night cruise.

Royal Caribbean said a stronger dollar was offseting the benefit of the fall in fuel prices and would hurt its 2014 profit by about 10 cents per share.

The company said it now expected a full-year adjusted profit of about $3.45 per share - below the average analyst estimate of $3.51, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Royal Caribbean had forecast 2014 adjusted earnings of $3.40-$3.50 per share in July.

Net yields, which include ticket sales and spending on board, rose 4.2 percent on a constant-currency basis in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income rose to $490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, in the quarter from $365.7 million, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Royal Caribbean earned $2.20 per share.

Revenue rose 3.3 percent to $2.39 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report third-quarter earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion.

Royal Caribbean shares were down 3.2 percent at $61.34 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock had risen about 34 percent this year. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

