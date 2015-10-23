FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Caribbean Cruises revenue rises 5.4 pct
October 23, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises revenue rises 5.4 pct

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s second-largest cruise operator by revenue, reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher onboard spending and a rise in bookings for its Caribbean and European cruises.

Total revenue rose to $2.52 billion from $2.39 billion a year earlier, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Net income fell to $228.8 million, or $1.03 per share, from $490.2 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a $399.3 million non-cash writedown in the quarter, associated with its Pullmantur brand. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

