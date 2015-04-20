FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Caribbean's quarterly revenue falls about 4 pct
#Market News
April 20, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Royal Caribbean's quarterly revenue falls about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd reported a 3.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as a strong dollar hurt onboard spending by customers from outside the United States.

The company’s net income rose to $45.2 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $26.5 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $1.82 billion from $1.89 billion.

The company’s shares fell 5.3 percent to $74.90 in premarket trading on Monday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
