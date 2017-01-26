FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 7 months ago

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean's profit rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by demand for its pricier Caribbean cruises and higher onboard spending.

The company's net income rose to $261.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $206.8 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue yields, which take into account the spending per available berth, increased 5.3 percent on a constant-currency basis.

The company's revenue rose marginally to $1.91 billion. (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

