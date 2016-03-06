FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Coast Guard searching for man who fell off cruise ship
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2016 / 3:01 PM / a year ago

U.S. Coast Guard searching for man who fell off cruise ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard was searching on Sunday for a 46-year-old man who fell off a cruise ship near the Florida coast early on Saturday morning.

Texas resident David Mossman fell about 100 feet into the sea from the 10th deck of a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd ship, the Navigator of the Seas, around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard said.

A helicopter and an airplane were launched to begin searching on Saturday. As of Sunday morning, the Coast Guard had covered up to 1,676 square nautical miles but had not located Mossman. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.