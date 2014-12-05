FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Caribbean orders two cruise ships from STX France
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 5, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Royal Caribbean orders two cruise ships from STX France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd , the world’s second-largest cruise operator, said it had ordered two cruise ships from STX France and expects delivery of the first ship in the fall of 2018, with the second vessel to be delivered in early 2020.

In a separate statement on Friday the French economy ministry said the order was worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.49 billion.

STX France is 66.6 percent owned by South Korea’s STX and 33.3 percent by the French state.

$1 = 0.8078 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.