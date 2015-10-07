Zech group buys Imtech's German operations

FRANKFURT, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German construction group Zech has agreed to buy the German unit of Imtech, two months after Dutch engineering services company filed for insolvency, the administrator Peter Borchardt said on Wednesday.

Zech’s offer prevailed over four other bids, Peter Borchardt told Reuters.

Imtech Germany filed for insolvency on Aug. 6, and the parent company followed suit a week later, capping a long slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were uncovered at its Polish and German operations.

Imtech Germany accounted for about a fifth, or 860 million euros ($966 million), of Imtech’s sales.

Borchardt said Zech would keep 2,300 of the roughly 2,800 remaining core staff of Imtech Germany and to continue ongoing projects such as work at Berlin’s new international airport.