Dutch investment firm offers to buy Imtech unit - regulator

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch competition regulator ACM said on Monday that investment firm Egeria intends to buy the Traffic and Infrastructure division of bankrupt engineering services firm Imtech.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The T&I division had revenues of 387 million euros in 2014, according to Imtech’s annual report, or around 10 percent of company revenue.

A spokeswoman for Egeria declined to comment. Trading in Imtech has been halted in expectation of an announcement by the company’s administrators. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)