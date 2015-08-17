FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch investment firm offers to buy Imtech unit - regulator
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
August 17, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Dutch investment firm offers to buy Imtech unit - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch competition regulator ACM said on Monday that investment firm Egeria intends to buy the Traffic and Infrastructure division of bankrupt engineering services firm Imtech.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The T&I division had revenues of 387 million euros in 2014, according to Imtech’s annual report, or around 10 percent of company revenue.

A spokeswoman for Egeria declined to comment. Trading in Imtech has been halted in expectation of an announcement by the company’s administrators. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.