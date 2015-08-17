UPDATE 1-Dutch investment firm offers to buy Imtech unit - regulator

(Updates with details on jobs; separate deal in Germany on Monday)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Dutch competition regulator ACM said on Monday that investment firm Egeria intends to buy the Traffic and Infrastructure division of bankrupt engineering services firm Imtech.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The T&I division had revenues of 387 million euros ($429 million) in 2014, according to Imtech’s annual report, or around 10 percent of company revenue.

ACM issued a statement on Monday inviting any objectors to the acquisition due to concerns for competition in the infrastructure market to lodge their complaints with the regulator.

A spokeswoman for Egeria declined to comment. Trading in Imtech has been halted in expectation of an announcement by the company’s administrators.

Imtech declared bankruptcy on Thursday, capping a long slide that began in 2013 after accounting irregularities were uncovered at its Polish and German operations.

On Thursday the company also announced the sale of two of its Marine and Nordic divisions, representing around 7,500 of the company’s 22,000 jobs.

The Infrastructure division employs another 4,000.

Separately on Monday Imtech’s insolvent German subsidiary said it had struck a deal to ensure the work it has contracted to undertake on the heating and ventilation systems at Berlin’s new airport will still be carried out. ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Greg Mahlich)