Aug 26 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech Nv :

* Imtech sells its Imtech ICT division

* Has reached agreement with Vinci S.A. regarding sale of Imtech ICT division

* Sale has enterprise value of 255 million euro

* Deal expected to close well before end of year

* Net proceeds of transaction will be used for increased liquidity of group and debt reduction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: