Bidder for Imtech unit part of Dutch bribery investigation
August 11, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Bidder for Imtech unit part of Dutch bribery investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of trading company Pon Holdings, which on Tuesday expressed interested in buying part of bankrupt Dutch engineer Imtech, is being investigated for alleged bribery in the Netherlands.

Pon Automotive, an importer of Volkswagen cars, is one of several companies being investigated over 2010 contracts to supply almost 3,000 vehicles to the Dutch Defence Ministry and police.

Prosecutors last month filed corruption charges against six police officers and civil servants for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for the contracts.

Prosecutors are investigating 47 individuals at the car companies, government offices and dealers over contracts they said were worth “hundreds of millions of euros”.

Pon spokesman Jacques Geijsen said the company is “fully cooperating with this case”.

Pon and private equity firm Parcom Capital said they are in talks to acquire Imtech’s international marine operations after it filed for protection from its creditors.

Imtech ran into financial trouble after discovering widespread accounting fraud at its German unit in 2013. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Jason Neely)

