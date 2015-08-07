FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berlin airport warns of more delays on Imtech's German insolvency
August 7, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Berlin airport warns of more delays on Imtech's German insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The insolvency of Dutch engineering group Royal Imtech’s German arm could delay further the completion of Berlin’s new international airport, the airport’s operator warned on Friday.

“It is clear to us that the insolvency has an impact on our planning, which sees construction completed in March 2016,” the airport’s chief Karsten Muehlenfeld said in a statement.

He said parts of Imtech’s workforce at the construction site did not show up for work on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

