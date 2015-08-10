FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Imtech says trying to preserve as much of the group as possible
#Bankruptcy News
August 10, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

Imtech says trying to preserve as much of the group as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering services firm Imtech said on Monday it was trying to preserve as much of the company as possible after its Germany subsidiary, its largest, filed for insolvency last week.

The company, which has suffered from years of losses, writedowns and scandals, issued a profit warning in late July and then entered a phase of acute financial distress last week after announcing its financiers would not extend it further credit. Its German subsidiary filed for insolvency Thursday.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Anand Basu

