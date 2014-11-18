FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch engineer Imtech's third-quarter net loss narrows
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014

Dutch engineer Imtech's third-quarter net loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Dutch engineering and construction firm Royal Imtech NV posted a smaller net loss and cut debt in the third quarter, despite taking a hit due to restructuring, advisory and financing costs.

The company said although it had made some progress during the quarter, it still needs to see a “decisive improvement” in its performance in Germany, Eastern Europe and Benelux.

Net loss stood at 75 million euros ($94 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Imtech had posted a net loss of 96.1 million euros a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8018 euro) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

