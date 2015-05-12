Royal Imtech says chief executive, finance head to resign; reports Q1 net loss

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Dutch building and engineering firm Royal Imtech NV said its two most senior executives would resign after three years in the job during which the company faced investigations and large fines relating to corruption allegations in Germany and Poland.

The company said Chief Executive Gerard van de Aast would leave at the end of 2015, and would be replaced by Paul Van Gelder, currently member of the management board. Chief Financial Officer Hans Turkesteen will leave on April 1 next year, afer publishing the firm’s 2015 results. Both will have served three years in the job.

Royal Imtech repeated its forecast of returning to positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2015. In the first quarter, it made a net loss of 49 million euros, an improvement on last year’s 77.3 million euro loss. Revenue in the first quarter stood at 873.1 million euros.

“Order intake and working capital are at or better than target and indirect costs are coming down and moving towards their target. Our gross margin needs to improve,” said van de Aast, who will remain on the company’s supervisory board after stepping down from his executive role.

The company has been dogged by corruption allegations and is facing investigations relating to contracts in Poland and Germany. Its management has been almost completely changed since the alleged malpractice took place.

It is conducting an internal investigation in relation to alleged malpractice at its UAE subsidiary.

The company has said it is working with affected companies and authorities to settle the allegations.

The company also said it had reached an out-of-court settlement in relation to irregularities at projects in Poland. The company said the settlement would not affect its cash flow or results.