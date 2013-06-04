REFILE-Royal London members approve $337 mln Co-op life insurance buy

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest customer-owned life insurance firm Royal London said its members approved a planned 220 million pound ($337 million) purchase of the Co-operative Bank’s life insurance and asset management arms.

At an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in London on Tuesday, 95 percent of Royal London’s members voted in favour of the transaction. Royal London expects the deal to be completed in late summer 2013, subject to regulatory approval.

Co-op is also selling its general insurance business as part of measures to bolster its capital position and is in talks with Britain’s financial regulator over a plan to plug a shortfall analysts say could be up to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.8 billion).