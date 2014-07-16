FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal Mail receives notice of French antitrust probe
July 16, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Royal Mail receives notice of French antitrust probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said it had received a notice from French competition authorities over a possible breach of antitrust law by one of its subsidiaries, in a probe which could prove material for the postal service.

Royal Mail said on Wednesday that certain group companies had received a notice regarding an issue with the GLS France subsidiary.

“We are currently considering the notice received from the French regulator,” it said. “Given the early stage of this matter, we cannot yet determine the amount or range of potential loss; however, it is possible that it could be material.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

