FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Mail sales boosted by parcel demand
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 24, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Royal Mail sales boosted by parcel demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Group, sold off last October in Britain’s biggest privatisation in decades, said underlying sales for the nine months to Dec. 29 rose 2 percent, helped by strong parcel demand over Christmas.

The postal firm, whose sale was fiercely opposed by unions and opposition lawmakers and has been criticised since for potentially short-changing the taxpayer, on Friday said strong Christmas demand and price changes had helped UK parcels revenue grow 8 percent in the period on flat volumes.

The performance in parcels, which make up half of group sales, helped offset a 3 percent like-for-like revenue decline in UK letters, as volumes slowly erode due to the rising use of email and social media.

Royal Mail said the trading performance had been in line with its expectations.

Shares in the firm closed at 588 pence on Thursday, up 78 percent from the 330p per share price Britain sold a 60 percent stake for, valuing the business at 5.9 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.