UK watchdog to quiz Lazard over Royal Mail float
April 10, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog to quiz Lazard over Royal Mail float

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - The British public spending watchdog will call up independent financial adviser Lazard this month regarding its role on the controversial Royal Mail flotation, a government spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Lazard, which advised the government on the listing, will be called before the Public Accounts Committee on April 30th, the spokeswoman said. Last week a report by the National Audit Office said that the flotation had been underpriced. (Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

