Royal Mail maintains forecasts after strong Christmas

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Royal Mail Plc said on Thursday it was on track to achieve its cost savings targets for the current year and revenues in the first nine months were in line with expectations after a strong performance over Christmas.

The former monopoly postal firm said revenue for the nine months ended Dec. 25 was flat overall, as 9 percent growth in its international unit offset a 2 percent decline in revenue at its domestic parcels and letters unit where it continued to face stiff competition.

However, it said in a trading statement that Christmas had been even better than the previous year, with 138 million parcels handled in December alone, boosting UK parcels revenue and volumes, which were up 3 percent and 2 percent respectively over the nine months.

Benefiting from a good performance over the peak Christmas period and an "usually strong" third quarter, addressed letter volumes in the first nine months of the year were down 6 percent, in line with the numbers reported at the end of the first half.

"Our outlook for UK letters and parcels trends and other guidance remain unchanged from that set out.. (at) the half year," Royal Mail said in the statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)