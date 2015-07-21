FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Mail keeps costs in focus after flat first quarter
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Royal Mail keeps costs in focus after flat first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s postal firm Royal Mail posted flat revenue in its first quarter and said it would continue to focus on cost controls this year as letter volumes fall and competition holds back growth in the parcels market.

Royal Mail, privatised in 2013, said on Tuesday parcel volumes grew 3 percent in the three months to June 28, with revenue - worth half of group turnover - up 2 percent. UK letter volumes declined 5 percent with revenues down 4 percent.

The performance marked an improvement in parcels, due to its expansion into new parts of the market, and a deterioration in letters.

Overall group revenue was boosted by strong trading at Royal Mail’s European parcels arm, GLS. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.