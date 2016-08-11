FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labour union to fight Royal Mail's plan to end pension scheme
August 11, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Labour union to fight Royal Mail's plan to end pension scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's labour union of the communications industry said it would fight any move by Royal Mail to end its pension scheme as reported by the media.

Royal Mail sent a letter to its staff in June, saying it might not be able to keep the pension scheme running beyond 2018, according to media reports.

Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents the majority of Royal Mail's workforce, said its members had in March overwhelmingly rejected Royal Mail's plans to end the scheme. (bit.ly/2bjw2qd)

"The CWU do not accept that closure of the Royal Mail Pension Plan is inevitable and will explore every avenue to defend it," Terry Pullinger, the union's deputy general secretary (postal), said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

