Spanish competition authority probes Royal Mail's GLS unit

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc said the Spanish competition authority was investigating its parcels business in the country for an alleged breach of the Spanish Competition Act.

Britain's former postal monopoly, which did not disclose the allegation against GLS Spain, said it was cooperating with the investigation.

Royal Mail said it did not expect a possible fine to be material, based on the allegations and the unit's annual turnover. (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)