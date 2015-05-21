FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cost savings help Royal Mail deliver profit rise
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Cost savings help Royal Mail deliver profit rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s postal firm Royal Mail said trading in its new fiscal year had started in line with expectations as cost cuts helped ease tough parcels trade to deliver a rise in full year profit.

The group, controversially privatised in October 2013, said adjusted operating profit before transformation costs was 740 million pounds ($1.15 billion) for the year to March 29, up 6 percent on a year ago and ahead of analyst expectations of 712 million pounds.

Including pensions accounting and other one-off items profit on a reported basis fell 8.7 percent on 2014 to 611 million pounds, on group revenue up 1 percent.

Royal Mail said parcels, worth half of sales and a key focus for growth as the firm modernises its operations to better compete, saw revenue growth held back to 1 percent by tough price competition, with volumes up 3 percent. UK letter sales fell 1 percent for the year with its European operations posting a seven percent revenue rise. ($1 = 0.6440 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.