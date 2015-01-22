FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Mail posts slowdown in nine-month revenue
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 22, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Royal Mail posts slowdown in nine-month revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said group revenue for the nine months to Dec. 28 rose 1 percent, marking a slowdown from the half year as competition within the parcel market crimped sales.

UK parcels revenue, worth half of group sales, were flat over the period, improving from a first half decline of 1 percent, with the number of items delivered rising 3 percent, the postal firm said on Thursday.

Letters volumes fell 3 percent, as expected, with revenue flat compared to a 1 percent rise at the half year. The firm’s European parcels division posted revenue growth of 8 percent, Royal Mail said, adding it expected to meet its full-year profit expectations.

Group revenue growth at the half year had been 2 percent. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.