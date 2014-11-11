Royal Mail puts London Nine Elms site up for sale

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Mail said on Tuesday it would look to dispose of one of its former London mail centre sites, with options for a sale or development venture to be considered.

The postal firm said it would make a decision on the 14-acre Nine Elms site located near Battersea Power station, south London, once it had reviewed all options.

The site, which has planning consent for development, was closed in 2012. It is one of three London sites that have been closely followed by analysts since the company’s privatisation last year, with valuation estimates totalling between 250 million pounds and 1 billion pounds.

Analysts at Berenberg have valued Nine Elms at as much as 662 million pounds ($1 billion). Another of the three, its Paddington site, was sold last month for 111 million pounds, with other options meaning the price could rise.