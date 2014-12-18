BRIEF-Royal Unibrew: purchase option on part of building rights at Aarhus brewery site exercised

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S :

* Has received notification from A. Enggaard A/S, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma on exercise of the purchase option on 18,900 square meters of building rights at the brewery site in Aarhus

* Says purchase will have a net cash flow effect after tax of about 70 million Danish crowns ($11.58 million) to Royal Unibrew

* Says purchase of 18,900 square metres of building rights is expected to be realised in Q2 2015

* Sale will not affect the company’s profit and equity

* Transaction means A. Enggaard, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma has exercised option to purchase a total of 104,375 square metres of total 140,000 square metres of building rights at brewery site in Aarhus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0457 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)