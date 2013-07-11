FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royal Unibrew signs $482 mln deal to buy Finland's Hartwall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2013 / 5:17 AM / 4 years ago

Royal Unibrew signs $482 mln deal to buy Finland's Hartwall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 11 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Royal Unibrew has entered into a deal to acquire Finland’s Hartwall, owned by Heineken, for 2.8 billion Danish crowns ($482.71 million).

The funding of the acquisition of Hartwall, Finland’s second-largest brewery group, will be funded through bank debt and a directed issue to Hartwall Capital Oy Ab of up to 9.99 percent of Royal Unibrew’s existing share capital, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition price is based on enterprise value of 3.3 billion crowns and dividends and share buy-backs would be put on hold, resuming in 2015, Royal Unibrew said.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.