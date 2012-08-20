FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RBPlat looks at cutting jobs as earnings fall
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 20, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-RBPlat looks at cutting jobs as earnings fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South African junior miner Royal Bafokeng Platinum reported a 60 percent drop in first-half earnings on Monday, hit by the slump in platinum prices and reduced production and said it will accelerate its cost cuts.

RBPlat, the latest platinum miner to be squeezed by the industry’s downturn, said headline earnings per share totalled 43 cents in the six months to end-June, from 105 cents a year earlier.

Platinum group metal production dropped 9 percent to 128,847 ounces. The company said it expects full-year production to come in at around 270,000 ounces of platinum group metals and 175,000 ounces of platinum.

Platinum miners have been struggling to overcome higher costs and sharply falling prices for the precious metal.

Shares of the company are down 12 percent this year. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.