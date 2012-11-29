FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBC eyeing asset management acquisitions - CEO
November 29, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-RBC eyeing asset management acquisitions - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada : * Exploring potential acquisitions to enhance its asset management capabilities

- CEO * RBC does not see recent cooling in Canadian housing market as sign of

U.S.-style downturn - chief risk officer * RBC says comfortable with bank’s total European exposure of C$42.8 billion * RBC CEO says bank would consider “strategic” wealth management acquisitions,

but says capital requirements make that a challenge * RBC CEO says expects bank’s proportion of internationally-generated revenue

to rise * RBC CEO says bank would like to eventually generate 50 percent of revenue

from outside Canada, says 5 years is a reasonable time frame for that * RBC sees Canadian mortgage industry growth of 3-4 percent going forward

