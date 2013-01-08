FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBC CEO says bank to run at 8.5-9 pct Basel III ratio
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-RBC CEO says bank to run at 8.5-9 pct Basel III ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada : * CEO expects bank to operate with Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio of

8.5-9 percent in future years * RBC CEO Nixon says Europe has stabilized, but structural challenges remain * RBC CEO Nixon says his departure from the bank is “not imminent” * RBC CEO Nixon sees opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions in wealth management

and investor services businesess, but not in wholesale banking * Nixon was speaking at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto

