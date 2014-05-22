FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-RBC profit rises 15 percent on domestic lending, capital markets
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
May 22, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-RBC profit rises 15 percent on domestic lending, capital markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on expectations, segment results)

TORONTO, May 22 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong domestic lending volumes and capital markets revenue.

Canada’s largest bank said it had earned C$2.20 billion ($2.01 billion), or C$1.47 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, up from C$1.91 billion, or C$1.25 a share, a year earlier.

The bank said it earned C$1.49 on what it called a cash diluted basis. Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.44, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capital markets income rose 32 percent to C$507 million, which the bank said was due to strong trading results, solid growth in its U.S. loan book and higher mergers and acquisitions activity, as well as an accounting adjustment.

Personal and commercial banking income rose 7 percent to C$1.1 billion, while wealth management income climbed 25 percent to C$278 million.

Provisions for bad loans fell 15 percent to C$244 million.

RBC is the first Canadian lender to report second-quarter results.

$1 = 1.0934 Canadian dollars Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.