BRIEF-Direct Line sets 160-195 pence IPO price range
September 28, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Direct Line sets 160-195 pence IPO price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - RBS : * Direct Line ins grp - IPO price range and publication of prospectus * Price range set at 160 pence to 195 pence per share. * Expected offer size representing between 25% and 33% of the existing shares * Mid-point of the price range implies a market capitalisation for direct line

group of approximately £2,663 million * Announcement of final pricing is currently expected to be announced on or

around 11 October * Over-allotment option of up to 15% of the aggregate number of offer shares * Trading in the second half has so far been in line with the underlying trends

experienced in the first half * Announcement of final pricing is currently expected to be announced on or

around 11 October 2012 * Trading in the second half of the financial year has so far been in line with

the underlying H1 trends * Claims trends continue to be favourable overall

