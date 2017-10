LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - RBS : * CEO hester says RBS had significant failings of control and process * CEO hester says bank was slow to recognise libor wrongdoing * CEO hester says first time company was aware of libor wrongdoing was spring

2011 * CEO hester says bank’s internal audit report was ‘deficient’ * Chairman says markets head will“receive some discipline”, have bonuses clawed

back over libor failings