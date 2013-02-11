FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS CEO says prior to 2008 RBS was too big, complex to manage
#Financials
February 11, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-RBS CEO says prior to 2008 RBS was too big, complex to manage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - RBS CEO Stephen Hester says: * CEO says RBS of 2008 and before was too big and complex to manage * Chairman says bank’s markets business has had “some control issues” as it

went through significant change * Chairman says fsa is focusing on controls functions at its markets business * Chairman says bank is considering writing to former executives to clawback

past pay, but has not done so yet * Chairman says would not expect to claw back much money from former executives * CEO says there were “3 or 4” ringleaders in RBS libor manipulation among the

21 people identified in regulatory docs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
