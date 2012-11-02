FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS expects news on Libor settlements by Feb 2013
#Market News
November 2, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-RBS expects news on Libor settlements by Feb 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - RBS : * CEO says 400 million STG increase is best ‘guestimate’ for ppi, can’t say

won’t be further increases * CEO says will look and see whether capacity has adequately come out of

investment bank * CEO says does have more shrinkage ahead, as announced in January * CEO says fsa would have most comprehensive view of libor settlement * CEO says disappointed if not more news of libor settlements by February 2013 * CEO says citizens remains part of core strategy * CEO says have to be pragmatic in relation to core strategy, including

citizens * CEO says ‘may be a day’ when sale of citizens would help shareholder value * CEO says has will not rule out sale of citizens * CEO says money tied up in RBS should be used better for other government

purposes * CEO says most unlikely EU would change its mind over mandate to sell branches * CEO says won’t be able to make good judgement of interest rate swap

mis-selling cost until fsa pilot scheme complete * CEO says may be bigger provisions to come for interest rate swap mis-selling * CEO says explosive reaction to barclays case has been factor in regulators

delaying libor settlements

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
