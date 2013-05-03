FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBS CEO says 'cogent case' for UK selling shares at loss
May 3, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-RBS CEO says 'cogent case' for UK selling shares at loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - RBS : * Fd says likely bank would consider some coco issuance this year * Fd says capital position is strong but will await to hear what pra comes back

to it with * CEO says not had any recent explicit discussion on privitisation or share

sales with ukfi, treasury * CEO says selling government shareholdings in RBS, Lloyds will take a

number of years * CEO says may well be a cogent case for starting government share sales at a

loss * CEO says would welcome privitisation, would be ‘good for the country’

