#Financials
March 18, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland to de-list from Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has requested Euronext Amsterdam to de-list company’s ordinary shares of 100p each.

* Reasons for company’s request to de-list in amsterdam include low trading volumes.

* Expected date for effective cancellation would be 17 april 2015.

* Company’s ordinary shares will remain listed on london stock exchange and in ADR form on New York stock exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
