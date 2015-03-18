BRIEF-Royal Bank of Scotland to de-list from Euronext

March 18 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has requested Euronext Amsterdam to de-list company’s ordinary shares of 100p each.

* Reasons for company’s request to de-list in amsterdam include low trading volumes.

* Expected date for effective cancellation would be 17 april 2015.

* Company’s ordinary shares will remain listed on london stock exchange and in ADR form on New York stock exchange. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)